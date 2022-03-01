Home / Home Entertainment
Sonos unveils a cheaper, mic-less version of its portable Roam speaker

Similar to other Sonos “SL” products, the Sonos Roam SL ditches the original’s microphone while also dropping the price.
Ben Patterson
By Ben Patterson
Senior Writer, TechHive
Sonos Roam SL
Sonos

Following in the footsteps of its microphone-less One SL and Arc SL speakers, Sonos is announcing the Roam SL, a new and cheaper version of the portable Roam that drops the mic as well as the voice assistant functionality.

Slated to go on sale March 15 for $159 (you can preorder it now at Sonos.com), the Roam SL is virtually identical to the original Roam that bowed last year, save for one crucial detail: no microphone, meaning there’s no chance that Alexa or Google Assistant are listening in. Of course, the lack of a microphone also means you won’t be able to control music with voice commands.

Dropping the mic on the Roam SL also means dropping the price to $159, down from the usual $179.

The mic-equipped Sonos Roam originally retailed for $169, but Sonos upped its price tag last fall, along with the price of several of its most popular speakers. Sonos blamed pandemic-related supply chain constraints and rising component costs for the price hikes.

Sonos Roam at the park

The original Sonos Roam costs $179, while the mic-less Roam SL retails for $159, a $20 discount.

Ben Patterson/IDG

The arrival of the Roam SL follows that of other mic-less “SL” products from Sonos, such as the One SL wireless speaker that the company unveiled in 2019. The One SL costs $199, versus $219 for the mic-equipped One.

A year later, Sonos announced the Sonos Arc SL “Shadow Edition,” a no-mic version of its top-of-the-line Arc soundbar that’s only available through Costco. The Arc SL is now priced at $850 at Costco, while the standard Arc retails for $899.

Our reviewer (yours truly) called the original Sonos Roam “the portable speaker to beat” thanks to its “exceptional sound” given its size, its “small and light” design, and a feature that lets the Roam “swap” its music with other Sonos features. 

The Roam also ushered in a Bluetooth-compatible version of Sonos’s sound-calibrating Auto Tuneplay feature.

Sonos Roam

Sonos Roam
Read our review
MSRP: $169
Best Prices Today: $169 at Sonos

