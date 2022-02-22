Sonus faber’s new Omnia is an intriguing all-in-one speaker

Italian audio manufacturer Sonus faber has announced its new Omnia all-in-one wireless speaker system. Priced at $1,999, the Omnia offers a more affordable option from a company known for its high-end speakers.

Sonus faber was founded in 1983 by Italian designer Franco Serbin and has always emphasized high-quality wood in its speaker designs. The Omnia isn’t the company’s first all-in-one speaker system, but it’s a far less expensive alternative to Sonus faber’s 2017 sf16, which retailed for $10,000 and featured satellite speakers attached to motorized arms that raised from the base unit for playback.

The Omnia looks to be a far more practical speaker. It combines a distinctive Italian design flair that manages to look both industrial and hand-crafted in the walnut illuminated top panel available on the unit available at launch. There will be a version with a graphite top panel available later this year.

There’s a full range of wireless connectivity, including Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Bluetooth aptX HD, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The system is compatible with Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect; it’s also Roon Ready.

The speaker includes ethernet, HDMI and a Mini-DIN analog input for wired connections. Sonus faber

If you need wired connections, the Omnia comes with a Mini-DIN analog input that switches between phono and line input and a Mini-DIN-to-RCA adapter cable. There’s an HDMI ARC input if you’re looking to use the speaker with a television. You also get a 10/100 Mbps ethernet port.

The Omnia unit measures 5.12 x 25.6 x 11 inches (HxWxD) and weighs 16.75 pounds. The top of the device is a touch-sensitive interface to control the system. Users can tell which input is selected, which streaming service is in use, and the current volume by looking at the pattern of illuminated lights on the touch-sensitive surface (volume adjustments can be made by touch). There’s also a more traditional remote with labeled controls.

New Competition for the Naim mu-so Naim Mu-so 2nd Generation Read our review MSRP: $1599.00 Best Prices Today:

Sonus faber promises “mesmerizing three-dimensional sound” from the Omnia’s 490-watt closed box system that’s outfitted with seven drivers. That includes a pair of 0.75-inch silk dome tweeters with a Neodymium slug structure magnet motor system; two 3-inch paper-pulp midrange cones; a down-firing, 6.5-inch aluminum cone, long-throw woofer; and a pair of 1.75-inch full-range drivers with non-press cellulose-pulp inverted domes.

The company is touting its Crescendo technology that uses the full-range drivers situated on each end of the Omnia speaker. The technology combines a mix of in-phase dipole and anti-phase dipole signal processing to create what Sonus faber calls a “3D listening experience.”

Sonus faber says the Omnia will be available in the walnut finish starting in March 2022 and the graphite finish option will follow later in the summer.