Tribit XSound Mega Bluetooth speaker review: This one will light up a party

The Tribit XSound Mega Bluetooth speaker is designed for durability and portability, with some hypnotic lights added to amp up the party vibe. The $110 capsule-shaped speaker sounds best at high volume, so consider it an outdoors or on-the-go option more than one designed for critical home listening.

Design

It’s the design that stands out here. The 3.42 x 10.66 x 3.14-inch (HxWxD) speaker weighs just under 2.25 pounds, so it’s substantial for its size. With its lights turned off, it’s an unobtrusive black with a Tribit logo on the front grille.

RGB lights are the Tribit XSound Mega’s best feature. There’s a setting that gives a rainbow circle moving around the edge of the front panel in time with the music. That’s the most attractive lighting option, but anyone who’s ever been fascinated by VU meters will appreciate the option that spikes from left to right as the music intensifies. There’s a third setting with blobs of light that race around the edges like cars on a track.

Multi-colored LEDs are the Tribit XSound Mega’s best feature. Tribit

Another great feature is the clearly labeled controls across the top of the speaker. Power, Bluetooth pairing, play/pause, lower volume, raise volume, light settings, and EQ are all easy to see from a distance. The volume controls have a raised plus and minus to make them easy to use even if you can’t see clearly.

The speaker features an IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning it can survive submersion in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. It’s safe for swimming pool and shower use. You can read more details about IP codes at the preceding link.

Battery life and EQ

Tribit promises 24 hours of playback on a fully charged battery, and that claim checked out during testing. A full battery charge via USB-C takes 3.5 hours. You can use the XSound Mega to charge up to two other devices simultaneously via USB-A and USB-C. Both are 5V 2A ports and will stay dry under a rubber cover on the back of the speaker. Android users can connect via NFC.

The Tribit XSound Mega has three different EQ settings. If you’re listening solo or in a small group, the default Music setting will likely be the first choice. The XBass EQ helps the small speaker punch much louder than its size would suggest when you’re using it in a crowded room.

The XSound Mega’s control buttons are clearly labeled but can also be operated by touch. Tribit

The most interesting option is the Audiobook EQ. Don’t use that setting while playing music, since the intense compression makes studio recordings sound terrible. Low-res audiobook and podcast files, on the other hand, truly benefit from that same compression, gaining significant clarity from the setting. It’s a setting that other speaker designers should investigate.

Play Loud

The speaker uses Bluetooth 5.0 and you can feel free to wander away with your phone, because the XSound Mega will stay connected up to 98 feet. If you want to plug in an old MP3 player, Tribit has you covered with an Aux In port located next to the USB ports on the back of the speaker. You can pair the speaker with other compatible speakers to up the volume at a party.

The included strap helps make the XSound Mega easy to carry. Tribit

The XSound Mega is a 30W mono speaker that sounds best loud. It doesn’t process any hi-res or lossless codecs but it’s not aimed at an audiophile market. The speaker can blast out a current hits playlist on Spotify without distorting and the lights never fail to entertain.

The speaker comes with a portable strap with good-quality clips for attaching to the ends of the speakers. Take the fact that it’s worth mentioning the quality of the clips as a testament to the incredibly bad carabiners that seem to come with just about any speaker that markets itself for outdoor use. You also get an auxiliary audio cable and a USB-C charging cable.

Conclusion

The XSound Mega is a party speaker that’s designed to entertain in the background. Tribit’s not looking to appeal to audiophiles who need a device for critical listening, just users who need something that’s portable and more than a little fun.