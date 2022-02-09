How to pay less for Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video-only plan looks like a better deal then ever now that the price for standard Prime subscriptions is going up.

Although Amazon seldom advertises its video-only option, it’s still available for $9 per month. Meanwhile, the full version of Prime—which includes free shipping on Amazon orders along with an array of other benefits—is getting a price hike from $119 to $139 per year, or from $13 to $15 per month. (The new price will take effect on February 18, 2022 for new subscribers, and from March 25 onward when existing subs are renewed.)

Amazon spokeswoman Alexis Tiacoh confirmed to TechHive that the price of Prime’s video-only is staying the same, so it’s worth keeping in mind as the cost of a full Prime membership increases. If you’re not taking full advantage of Prime’s other benefits, you can consider dropping that subscription, then picking up Prime Video for just a month or two whenever there’s a new show that you want to watch.

How to sign up for Prime Video-only

Unfortunately, finding Amazon Prime’s video-only plan isn’t easy, but you can still sign up if you know where to look and don’t currently have an active Prime subscription. Here’s how to find it:

On the web:

Head to this page on Amazon’s website.

Scroll down and click the “See more plans” button at the bottom.

Select the “Prime Video” plan on the next page.

Jared Newman / IDG

Jared Newman / IDG

You can also sign up through the Prime Video app on your phone, though the instructions depend on whether you’re using iOS or Android.

On iOS: Follow the prompts to start your trial, then use Apple’s in-app purchase system to subscribe. You’ll be billed through iTunes and can unsubscribe via the iOS Settings under Your Name > Subscriptions.

Jared Newman / IDG

On Android: Follow the prompts to start your trial. On the “Confirm your details” page, tap on “Prime,” then select “Prime Video” on the next page. You’ll be billed directly through Amazon.

Jared Newman / IDG

Note that if you cancel immediately after signing up, you’ll still get the month of Prime Video that you paid for and won’t get automatically billed at the end. This comes in handy if you only want to binge-watch one or two shows.

How to cancel Amazon Prime

If you already have a Prime subscription, there appears to be no way to downgrade to a Prime Video-only plan. Instead, you’ll have to cancel Amazon Prime, then sign up for a new Prime Video subscription after your current membership expires.

Here’s how to do that:

Head to this page on Amazon’s website.

Select “Cancel My Benefits.”

On the next page, select “Continue to Cancel.”

On the next page, scroll down and select “End on [cancellation date].”

Once your subscription lapses, you should be able to sign up for Prime Video by itself.

Check out Jared’s Cord Cutter Weekly newsletter for more advice on streaming TV.