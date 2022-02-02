Philips Hue unleashes a dozen new lighting scenes

In case you hadn’t noticed, Philips Hue light scenes have evolved from the boring old Bright, Dimmed, and Nightlight options. You can now pick from dozens of evocatively named scenes, from Chinatown and Ibiza to Spring Lake and Winter Mountain, and Hue just added 12 more scenes to its growing collection.

Signify-owned Philips Hue took to Twitter to announce the new scenes, which are now live in the latest update to the Hue app.

To find the scenes, just tap on a room or zone in the Hue app, scroll to the end of the My Scenes section, tap the Hue scene gallery tile, then scroll down to two new categories: Lush and Futuristic.

In the Lush category, you’ll find “bright, colorful” scenes such as “Amber bloom,” “Painted sky,” “Orange fields,” and “Blue planet.”

Meanwhile, the Futuristic category serves up “vibrant, highly saturated” themes including “Soho,” “Magneto,” “Disturbia,” and “Hal.”

You can tap on any of the scenes to preview them on your Hue lights, and you can also swipe through the tiles to test drive other themes. If you find a scene you like, tap Add to my scenes to add its tile to a room.

The new Hue scenes are designed for color-enabled Hue lights, but they can be applied to tunable-white Hue light as well; the Hue app will simply adjust the color temperature of the bulbs to approximate the color scene.

If you are using the new scenes with color Hue lights, you can animate the scene by tapping the “play” icon from the scene’s tile.

Philips Hue added the revamped scene gallery to the Hue app in last summer’s 3.0 update.