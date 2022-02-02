You can now edit Netflix’s Continue Watching row from your TV

Don’t like the whole household seeing what you’ve been streaming on Netflix? While it’s long been possible to nix titles from Netflix’s Continue Watching row on the web or your phone, it hasn’t been possible to perform the same trick on a TV, until now.

Netflix announced that it’s bringing the ability to edit the Continue Watching row to connected TVs, which is perfect for cleaning out a long list of partially watched videos, zapping movies that aren’t worth picking up again, or hiding your Sweet Magnolias habit from housemates sharing your Netflix profile.

To delete a title from the Continue Watching row on your TV, just select it, scroll down the left column of options, and click on Remove from Continue Watching.

Netflix

Keep in mind that if you wipe a given title from the Continue Watching list on your TV, it will also disappear from your other devices, including the Netflix mobile app and the main Netflix website.

I tried the new Remove from Continue Watching feature on a Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K and Amazon’s first-gen Fire TV Stick 4K and, in both cases, it was present and accounted for (if you don’t see it, try updating the Netflix app). The feature was also working on my WebOS-powered LG C9 OLED TV.

That said, at the time of this writing, there was no Remove from Continue Watching option on the Netflix app for Apple TV. It’s possible that the feature simply hasn’t rolled out to the Apple TV yet. We’ve reached out to Netflix for more details.

Netflix fans have long been able to delete titles from the Continue Watching row on the web and the company even rolled out the feature to Android users back in 2020. The iOS version of the Netflix app eventually got the ability as well.