Philips Hue debuts new outdoor lights and Hue app effects

Signify-owned PhilIps Hue is adding new twists to a pair of its outdoor light fixtures, while bringing a third outdoor product to the U.S. for the first time. Also coming soon from Hue: new candle and fireplace effects for the Hue app.

The new outdoor lights, including updated versions of the Inara and Lucca Wall lights and the stateside arrival of the Hue Resonate, are slated to arrive in March, while the new Hue lighting effects are due sometime in the first quarter of the year.

Philips Hue Inara Filament Wall light

First up is the Inara Filament Wall light, a vintage-style wall lantern (pictured above) that now adds a warm-white A19 filament bulb rather than the white A19 bulb bundled in the previous Inara version.

The black fixture is suitable for outdoor use, and as with Hue’s other lights, the Zigbee-compatible Inara is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s HomeKit platform.

Look for the Inara Filament Wall light to go on sale March 1 for $100.

Philips Hue Lucca Wall light

Next comes the Lucca Wall light, a more modern-looking outdoor fixture with a cylindrical design that’s offset by a quartet of black bands.

The Philips Hue Lucca Wall light now comes in a white and color ambiance version. Signify

Formerly available in a white-only version, the new Lucca Wall light now comes in a white and color ambiance flavor, allowing it to shine in tunable white light as well as up to 16 millions color. Again, Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit integrations are part of the package.

The white and color ambiance Lucca Wall light is set to arrive March 1 for $100, the same price as the Inara Filament Wall light.

Philips Hue Resonate Wall light

The Philips Hue Resonate Wall light is making its debut in the U.S. market. The outdoor Resonate fixture has an opaque rectangular design that can splash triangles of light both up and down a wall.

The Philips Hue Resonate Wall light splashes light both up and down on a wall. Signify

As with the Lucca Wall light, the Zigbee-enabled Resonate is a white and color ambiance model, and it comes with the same smart home integrations (Alexa/Google Assistant/HomeKit).

The Philips Hue Resonate Wall light will cost $160 when it goes on sale March 1.

New Hue app effects

The Hue app will be getting new effects in the first quarter of 2022, including “Candle” and “Fireplace” effects that “mimic the gentle glowing of natural candlelight or a cozy fireplace.”

The new effects will be compatible with a range of Hue products, including the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip, the gradient light tube, and the gradient Signe table or floor lamp.

We’ll have reviews of the new Hue outdoor lights once we get our hands on review units.