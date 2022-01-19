Welcome to the new TechHive

We’re finally here. After months of planning, TechHive has a clean new look and feel, and we’re excited to show it off. Among other changes, we have a new article template that should load pages much faster; a new navigational structure that should make it easier to peruse our content; and a cleaner home page design that should compel you to explore more of our articles. But what hasn’t changed is our editorial mission. As always, TechHive remains focused on smart home and home entertainment coverage.

Indeed, this is not a general consumer tech website. We don’t cover phones and mobile gear. We don’t cover Macs and PCs. And we don’t cover business products. Instead, TechHive delves deep but narrow into the technologies we use in our homes and apartments. We’re talking home security and automation, TVs and home theater, video streaming… plus even narrower product areas like smart gardening gear and robot vacuums. Bottom line: If you’re looking for technology advice to take your hive to the next level, TechHive has answers.

TechHive delves deep but narrow into the technologies that we use in our homes and apartments.

Our redesign has been a long time coming. In fact, we haven’t done a significant redesign since the site launched in October 2012. Today’s relaunch entailed migrating thousands of articles and images from one content platform to another. We don’t expect every article to appear exactly as intended, and we’ll be working overtime to quickly fix anything that breaks. For now, I simply want to say on behalf of the entire TechHive team, we hope you enjoy the improvements.

Care to see the before and after? You can slide between our original web experience and today’s redesign here: