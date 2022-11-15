How to move and delete channels on the Roku home screen

One of the first things I did as a new Roku user was to start adding channels to the Home screen, from Netflix and Disney+ to Apple TV+ and HBO Max.

But once I had all my channels installed, I hit a roadblock. How exactly do you rearrange all those channel tiles? Personally, I like having Netflix up top, along with such oft-used services as Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, but they were all jumbled in the middle of the channel grid.

Meanwhile, there were some channels I wanted to nix, such as People TV and Roku’s Getting Started channel.

If you’re new to Roku, it’s easy to get stuck trying to move or delete channels on the Home screen, given that there’s no obvious way to rearrange your tiles.

More experienced Roku users, however, will know the trick: the ever-useful “*” button, a.k.a. Options, which reveals contextual and related options when pressed. Once you’re familiar with the Options button, rearranging the channels on the Home screen is a snap.

How to move and remove channels from the Roku home screen