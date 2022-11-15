Home / Streaming
How-To

How to move and delete channels on the Roku home screen

Rearranging channels from the Roku home screen can be done in a few easy steps, but it might not be an obvious process to new users.
Ben Patterson
By Ben Patterson
Senior Writer, TechHive
How to move channels on the Roku home screen
Ben Patterson/IDG

One of the first things I did as a new Roku user was to start adding channels to the Home screen, from Netflix and Disney+ to Apple TV+ and HBO Max.

But once I had all my channels installed, I hit a roadblock. How exactly do you rearrange all those channel tiles? Personally, I like having Netflix up top, along with such oft-used services as Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, but they were all jumbled in the middle of the channel grid.

Meanwhile, there were some channels I wanted to nix, such as People TV and Roku’s Getting Started channel.

If you’re new to Roku, it’s easy to get stuck trying to move or delete channels on the Home screen, given that there’s no obvious way to rearrange your tiles.

More experienced Roku users, however, will know the trick: the ever-useful “*” button, a.k.a. Options, which reveals contextual and related options when pressed. Once you’re familiar with the Options button, rearranging the channels on the Home screen is a snap.

How to move and remove channels from the Roku home screen

At a glance
  • Time to complete: 5 minutes
  • Tools required: None
  • Materials required: Roku streaming video player or Roku TV
  • Cost: $0
1.

Select the Roku channel to move

Roku home screen

Ben Patterson/Foundry

Go to the Home tab on the main Roku screen, press the “>” button on the remote, then navigate to the channel tile that you’d like to move.

2.

Select ‘Move channel’ from the Options menu

Roku options menu move channel option

Ben Patterson/Foundry

Next, press the “*” button on the remote. When you do, a menu will pop up with a variety of options, allowing you to rate the channel, check for updates, submit feedback, and so on.

The option you’re looking for is Move channel; go ahead and click it.

3.

Use arrow buttons to move the channel

Moving a Roku channel

Ben Patterson/Foundry

Now, you’ll see the channel tiles again, except this time the one you selected will be surrounded by arrows.

Using the arrow keys on the remote, move the channel tile around until it’s in the ideal position, then press the OK button. All set!

4.

Check before deleting a Roku channel

Roku Active Subscriptions screen

Ben Patterson/Foundry

Want to delete a channel tile? Before you do, you should check and see if you’re subscribed to it—and if so, whether you subscribed through your Roku account.

To find out, visit my.roku.com and select Manage Your Subscriptions. If the channel you want to delete is listed, be sure to unsubscribe first.

5.

Select ‘Remove channel’ from the Options menu

Removing a Roku channel

Ben Patterson/Foundry

Once you’ve finished checking your subscription (if you had one in the first place), deleting a channel on Roku is similar to moving a channel.

Just navigate to the channel you want to nix, press the “*” (Options) button, then select Remove channel.

, Senior Writer

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart speakers, soundbars, and other smart and home-theater devices. You can follow Ben on Twitter.

Recent stories by Ben Patterson: