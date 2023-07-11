Best Fire Stick deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Looking for a great deal on a Fire TV stick? Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to snap up discounted Fire TV devices, while Nvidia and Roku will have their own streaming deals.
This year, Amazon is slicing as much as 58 percent off the prices of its Fire TV sticks, with the standard model getting the steepest discount.
Meanwhile, Roku is offering solid discounts on its Express and Express 4K+ players, not to mention the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, and Nvidia is back with price cuts on its Shield players.
Best Amazon Fire TV stick Prime Day 2023 deals
- Fire TV Stick, $16.99 on Amazon (58% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $22.99 on Amazon (54% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $24.99 on Amazon (55% off)
- Fire TV Cube (3nd gen), $109.99 on Amazon (21% off)
- Alexa Voice Remote Pro, $27.99 on Amazon (20% off)
Best Nvidia Shield Prime Day 2023 deals
- Nvidia Shield, $124.99 on Amazon (17% off)
- Nvidia Shield Pro, $169.99 on Amazon (15% off)
Best Roku Prime Day 2023 deals
- Roku Express, $19 on Amazon (37% off)
- Roku Express 4K+, $27 on Amazon (32% off)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $34.99 on Amazon (30% off)
Prime Day 2023 Fire TV stick deals: What you need to know
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon’s big two-day shopping event for Prime members, which traditionally comes during the summer.
Expect to see thousands of steeply discounted products across Amazon’s entire catalog, including a boatload of smart home and home entertainment devices.
Besides such smart products as Amazon’s Echo speakers, Ring alarms, and iRobot vacuums, we’re also expecting plenty of soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, streaming video players, and more.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 start?
This year, Amazon Prime Day starts on July 11 at 3 a.m. Eastern and runs through July 12.
Is Amazon the only retailer offering deals during the Prime Day 2023?
Actually, no! Many of Amazon’s biggest competitors had their own deals during Prime Day last year, and we’re sure to see more of the same during this year’s event.
Before clicking the “buy” button on Amazon, make check such big-name retailers as Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, and Walmart, who will price-match or even undercut Amazon’s best deals.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day 2023 deals?
You will, indeed, need to be a Prime member to scoop up deals during Prime Day. Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month.
Don’t want to cough up the cash for Prime? Just sign up for a free one-month Amazon Prime trial, then cancel once Prime Day is over.
Naturally, if the deal you want is from one of Amazon’s competitors, there’s no need to sign up for Prime.