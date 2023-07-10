Best early Fire Stick deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Looking for a great deal on a Fire TV stick? Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to snap up discounted Fire TV devices, while Apple and Roku will have their own streaming deals, too.
We’re just a day away from the official Prime Day 2023 kickoff, but we’ve already spotted some sweet deals on Amazon’s Fire TV streaming players, including the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire Stick 4K Max, and the third-generation Fire TV Cube.
We also expect to see discounts from the likes of Apple, Roku, and Nvidia for their streaming hardware, so make sure to check back soon.
Best early Amazon Fire TV stick Prime Day 2023 deals
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $22.99 on Amazon (54% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $24.99 on Amazon (55% off)
- Fire TV Cube (3nd gen), $109.99 on Amazon (21% off)
- Alexa Voice Remote Pro, $27.99 on Amazon (20% off)
Best early Roku Prime Day 2023 deals
- Roku Express, $19 on Amazon (37% off)
- Roku Express 4K+, $27 on Amazon (32% off)
Prime Day 2023 Fire TV stick deals: What you need to know
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon’s big two-day shopping event for Prime members, which traditionally comes during the summer.
Expect to see thousands of steeply discounted products across Amazon’s entire catalog, including a boatload of smart home and home entertainment devices.
Besides such smart products as Amazon’s Echo speakers, Ring alarms, and iRobot vacuums, we’re also expecting plenty of soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, streaming video players, and more.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 start?
This year, Amazon Prime Day starts on July 11 at 3 a.m. Eastern and runs through July 12. But just because Amazon Prime Day 2023 hasn’t officially started yet doesn’t mean there aren’t any deals to be had.
As you just saw, there are already some enticing Amazon Fire Stick deals on offer, and we’re keeping an eye out for more streaming video player deals to crop up in the coming days.
Is Amazon the only retailer offering deals during the Prime Day 2023?
Actually, no! Many of Amazon’s biggest competitors had their own deals during Prime Day last year, and we’re sure to see more of the same during this year’s event.
Before clicking the “buy” button on Amazon, make check such big-name retailers as Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, and Walmart, who will price-match or even undercut Amazon’s best deals.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day 2023 deals?
You will, indeed, need to be a Prime member to scoop up deals during Prime Day. Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month.
Don’t want to cough up the cash for Prime? Just sign up for a free one-month Amazon Prime trial, then cancel once Prime Day is over.
Naturally, if the deal you want is from one of Amazon’s competitors, there’s no need to sign up for Prime.