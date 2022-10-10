Best Fire Stick deals for October Prime Day 2022

Looking for a great deal on a Fire TV stick? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale–a.k.a. October Prime Day–will be the perfect time to snap up discounted Fire TV devices, while Apple, Roku, and Google are sure to have their own streaming deals, too.

We’re still a few days away from Amazon’s sequel to its annual Prime Day shopping event, but we’re already seeing the first Fire stick discounts, including deals for the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire Stick 4K Max, and the original Fire TV Cube. Also on sale: Apple TV devices, Roku sticks, Google’s Chromecast with Google TV, and more.

Best Fire TV stick Prime Day deals

Best Apple TV Prime Day deals

Best Prime Day Roku deals

Best Chromecast Prime Day deals

Chromecast with Google TV (4K), $39.98 on Amazon (20% off)