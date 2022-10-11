Best Fire Stick deals for October Prime Day 2022

Looking for a great deal on a Fire TV stick? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale–a.k.a. October Prime Day–is the perfect time to snap up discounted Fire TV devices, while Apple, Roku, and Google are sure to have their own streaming deals, too.
Now that the sequel to Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event has arrived, we’re seeing the great Fire stick discounts, including deals for the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire Stick 4K Max, and the original Fire TV Cube. Also on sale: Apple TV devices, Roku sticks, Google’s Chromecast with Google TV, and more.
Best Fire TV stick Prime Day deals
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $19.99 on Amazon (50% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 on Amazon (50% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 on Amazon (36% off)
- Fire TV Cube (2nd gen), $59.99 on Amazon (50% off)
- Fire TV Cube (2nd gen, refurbished), $49.99 on Amazon (50% off)
Best Apple TV Prime Day deals
- Apple TV 4K 64GB (2nd gen), $129 on Amazon (35% off)
- Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd gen), $109 on Amazon (39% off)
- Apple TV HD 32GB (5th gen), $79 on Walmart (47% off)
Best Prime Day Roku deals
- Roku Express, $17.99 on Amazon (40% off)
- Roku Express 4K+, $24.99 on Amazon (38% off)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $26.99 on Amazon (46% off)
- Roku Ultra, $89.99 on Best Buy (10% off)
Best Prime Day Nvidia Shield deals
- Nvidia Shield, $139.99 on Newegg ($10% off)
Prime Early Access Sale Fire TV stick deals: What you need to know
What is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?
Remember how there used to be only one Prime Day each year? Well, this year there will be a second Prime Day event. “Prime Day Early Access Sale” is the official name, but most of us are calling it October Prime Day.
More specifically, Amazon is billing the Prime Day Early Access Sale as “a chance to kick off the holiday shopping season early with hundreds of thousands of deals.”
When does the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale start?
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale began at 12 a.m. Pacific time on October 11, 2022, and it wraps up on October 12.
Is Amazon the only retailer offering deals during the Prime Early Access Sale?
Actually, no! Many of Amazon’s biggest competitors had their own deals during Prime Day back in July, and we’re sure to see more of the same during the Prime Early Access Sale.
Before clicking the “buy” button on Amazon, make check such big-name retailers as Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, and Walmart, who will price-match or even undercut Amazon’s best deals.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Early Access Sale deals?
You will, indeed, need to be a Prime member to scoop up deals during the Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month.
Don’t want to cough up the cash for Prime? Just sign up for a free one-month Amazon Prime trial, then cancel once the Prime Early Access Sale is over.
Naturally, if the deal you want is from one of Amazon’s competitors, there’s no need to sign up for Prime.