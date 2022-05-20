Best TV streaming service: YouTube TV vs. SlingTV vs. Hulu + Live TV and all the rest

As cord-cutting becomes more popular, TV networks have responded by bringing their popular cable channels to the internet. That means you no longer need expensive satellite or cable TV service to watch local news, sports, and your favorite shows.

But with all this competition comes more confusion. Between Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and others, cord-cutters have a lot to think about. Each service has its own quirks and caveats, and their channel lineups (and increasingly, their prices) are constantly in flux. Here are top picks today, with links to our in-depth reviews.

Updated May 20, 2022 to provide a link to our Sling TV tips story that will help subscribers get maximum value from what is one of the most-affordable streaming TV services available.

YouTube TV — Best TV streaming service overall Pros Solid mix of channels for the money

Includes DVR with no storage limits

Easy-to-understand app design Cons Ad-riddled on-demand videos can override DVR

Some channels don’t support 60-frames-per-second video MSRP: $50/mo. when first reviewed. As of 1/19/22, price is $65/mo (3-mo. trial at $55/mo) Best Prices Today: YouTube TV might not meet every cord-cutter’s needs, but even at $65 per month, we think it’s the best path to local stations, live news, national sports, and a broad selection of entertainment channels. It also includes cloud DVR service that can record an unlimited number of programs for up to nine months. If you’re looking to replace cable TV with something cheaper, this is your safest bet. Read our full YouTube TV review Hulu + Live TV — Best TV streaming service, runner-up Pros On-demand library is bigger than other bundles

Disney+ and ESPN+ are included

Lots of popular channels for one competitive price

It’s easy to discover interesting things to watch Cons Can't skip ads on programs as they're being recorded to DVR (only after the live program has ended)

User interface can be tricky to navigate

Can’t watch on TV devices outside the house. MSRP: $55/mo. when first reviewed. As of 1/19/22, price is $70/mo. and includes Disney+ and ESPN+ Best Prices Today: What sets Hulu’s $70-per-month live TV bundle apart from others is its inclusion of Hulu’s on-demand service (normally $6 per month), which includes a large catalog of network shows, plus originals such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock. Hulu’s interface can be busy, but it ties everything together in a way that encourages discovery. It costs $5 more per month than YouTube TV, but it includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+ (Disney owns all three streaming services). Read our full Hulu + Live TV review DirecTV Stream — Best TV streaming service for sports fans Pros Powerful grid guide

DVR has no ad-skipping restrictions

HBO is included Cons Limited channel selection for the price

DVR limits both recording space and storage time

No personalized viewing recommendations MSRP: Tiered pricing starting at $69.99 per month ($10-per-month discount for the first three months) Best Prices Today: At $90 per month for its “Choice” package, DirecTV Stream is not a particularly great deal for cord-cutters, but as of this writing, it’s the only way to regional Bally Sports networks (formerly known as Fox Sports) or the YES Network without cable or satellite TV service. That service tier also includes NBA TV and MLB Network for good measure. Read our full DirecTV Stream review Sling TV — Best budget-priced TV streaming service Pros Lower entry price than any other streaming bundle

Simple menu system with easy access to favorites

DVR supports ad-skipping, partial recordings, and time-shifting Cons Price can quickly escalate to get certain channels

Most channels top out at 30 frames per second

Only supports one user profile MSRP: Sling Orange: $35/mo; Sling Blue: $35/mo; Sling Orange+Blue: $50/mo Best Prices Today: Sling TV is an intriguing option if you’re using an antenna to get local channels, because it doesn’t include much local coverage on its own. As such, its starting price of $35 per month is a lot lower than other bundles, and you can add channel packs that otherwise might be cost-prohibitive. On the downside, integrating local over-the-air channels with the Sling app requires extra hardware. Read our full Sling TV review Philo — Best budget-priced TV streaming service, runner-up Pros Less than half the price of most live TV services

Apps are straightforward and easy to use

Three simultaneous streams with no weird viewing restrictions

No arcane restrictions on ad skipping or where you can watch from Cons No way to simultaneously watch and browse live channels

60-frames-per-second support remains absent

No personalized recommendations on what to watch MSRP: $20 when first reviewed. As of 4/7/22, price is $25/mo. Best Prices Today: Philo is the biggest bundle you can get with no sports channels. As such, it only costs $25 per month, with channels from AMC, Viacom, Discovery, and A&E and unlimited cloud DVR service. Philo is a fine supplement if you can get prime-time shows and sports from an antenna. Read our full Philo review

Other options to consider

If none of our top picks meet your needs, sports fans might want to read our thoughts on FuboTV. Vidgo is another less-expensive competitor, although we were even less enthused with it the last time we checked it out.

If local channels are important to you, click the following links and enter your zip code to see which channels are available on DirecTV Stream Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.