The best home entertainment products of 2022/2023

Another year has come and (almost) gone, so it’s time for our annual tally of our favorite home entertainment gear, from Bluetooth speakers and headphones to smart TVs and TV antennas.

In this roundup, we’re ticking off our picks for the best home entertainment products that are available in 2022, so keep in mind that not every product on this list was introduced this year. We’re not going to avoid recommending a great product just because it hit the market earlier than January 1, 2022.

Presenting our picks:

Wait! There’s more!

Stay tuned for our awards for the best cord-cutting products of the year and the best smart home products of the year, coming next week.