For avid Spotify users, mistakenly deleting a playlist they’ve been lovingly curating for years can be a heartbreaking slip-up.

Indeed, the most ardent Spotify users have created and shared playlists with thousands of tracks, and now that Spotify has removed its previous 10,000-song cap for playlists, the sky’s the limit for how much music a Spotify playlist can contain.

While Spotify will warn you before letting you delete a playlist, it’s still somewhat unnerving that years of careful curation could be wiped with just a couple of taps.

Luckily, there’s an easy way to recover a deleted Spotify playlist, although you’ll need to use a desktop web browser to do it.

How to recover a deleted Spotify playlist

At a glance Time to complete: 5 minutes

Tools required: Web browser

Materials required: None

Cost: $0 1. Log into your Spotify account Ben Patterson/Foundry Visit Spotify.com in a desktop web browser and log into your account. 2. Navigate to your Spotify account settings Ben Patterson/Foundry Click your profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen, then tap Account. 3. Navigate to the Recover Playlists screen Ben Patterson/Foundry Scroll down and click the Recover Playlists option in the left column. 4. Select a deleted playlist to recover Ben Patterson/Foundry You should now see a list of all the Spotify playlists you’ve ever deleted, complete with the name of the playlist, the date when it was deleted, and the number of tracks it contained. Just click the Restore button to revive your deleted playlists.

Keep in mind that it may take a few minutes for your recovered Spotify playlist to reappear in the Spotify app.

If you still don’t see your old playlists after patiently waiting, try creating a new playlist; once you do, your recovered playlists should reappear at the bottom of the list.