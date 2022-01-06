Skyworth shows an OLED TV at CES with a motor that adjusts its curvature

Absent from the TV-industry limelight the past year or so, Skyworth landed in Las Vegas with a wide range of OLED TVs. One, the W82, is described as “transformable,” by which the company means the TV’s curvature is adjustable, from flat to 1,000R.

Curvature ratings—1,000R, in this case—define the distance in millimeters that the viewer can sit and still see the entire display properly. It’s an inverse relationship, so the lower the number, the greater the curve. The back of the W82 features 37 pieces in a shell that fit like scales and adjust as the motor changes the display’s curvature.

Skyworth Skyworth’s W82 in its non-curved (relatively flat) state. Skyworth Skyworth’s W82 in its maximally curved state.

On a complete digression, check out Skyworth’s Web site—it features the nicest presentations we’ve seen. Beyond that, the W82 is a 10-bit, 120Hz panel featuring Dolby Vision and HDR10, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and the usual host of modern features.

If you’re not looking to bend your TV, the S82 is also available. It’s feature equivalent but its curvature—the lack thereof, actually—is fixed.

Skyworth Skyworth’s non-curving S82 OLED is a return model from 2021.

The company will deliver five new lines to the U.S. market this year: the 120Hz, 4K UHD; the mini-LED UD8500 series, in 65- and 75-inch flavors; the 60Hz, 4K UHD UD8000 series; the 60Hz, 4K UHD UD7500 series, which maxes out at 86 inches (that model has a 120Hz refresh rate); and the 60Hz 4K UHD, Google TV-powered UD7200G series, in 50- to 75-inch iterations. There’s also an entry-level TD7300 series available in 32- and 40-inch configurations.

In other related news, Skyworth will be moving manufacturing for its North American models to Mexico in 2022.