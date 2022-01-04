Technics remains committed to the Compact Disc, showing its SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver at CES

Technics is looking to fill the middle ground between all-in-one compact speaker systems and true component systems with its $1,000 SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver. In addition to featuring an integrated top-loading CD player, this unit supports all the major music-streaming services, and it’s compatible with both Google’s Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay 2 multi-room audio standards.

Vinyl lovers will appreciate its turntable support, thanks to a phono moving-magnet input, and you can add another digital component via its SPDIF input, which has an automatic power-on function when it detects an input source.

What you won’t get are built-in speakers, allowing you to pair the unit with your own or with Technics’ SB-C600 Compact Speaker System, launched in November 2021 as the first product in the company’s Premium C600 series.

The SA-C600 aims to provide the convenience and ease-of-use of an all-in-one system while offering audio quality that approaches that of a high-end component system. The new unit features the Technics signature JENO (Jitter Elimination and Noise-Shaping Optimization) engine that defines the sound of all the company’s audio products.

Panasonic/Technics Hanging onto your CDs? The Technics SA C600 Network CD Receiver can play them—and you vinyl records, too (BYOT—bring your own turntable).

The SA-C600 will be available to purchase in February 2022 and will come with the option of either a silver or black hairline-brushed aluminum top plate.

The unit’s integrated amplifier delivers 2 x 60W into 4 ohms with a low-noise power supply. You can individually tune the left and right channels to match your space, and there’s an additional “in-shelf” setting for bookshelf speaker placement. There’s a subwoofer output if you want to add a powered model to your setup. You can connect

The SA-C600 receiver has Spotify Connect, TIDAL, Deezer, and Amazon Music streaming built in. MQA decoding is included. The unit can also access Internet radio, Digital Audio Broadcasting, and FM radio.

The Technics SA-C600 receiver combines old formats (turntable and CD) with the latest online streaming options for listeners who want a versatile unit that offers better audio quality than an entry-level system.