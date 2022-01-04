Victrola Announces a pair of high-performance Bluetooth speakers at CES

Victrola, known for its affordably priced turntables, has announced two new portable Bluetooth speakers in its Music Edition line. The ME1 handheld speaker ($100) and the ME2 tabletop speaker ($200, pictured above) will be available in the second quarter of 2022.

Both speakers feature durable anodized aluminum grills and an IP67 waterproof rating. They can be paired with another Music Edition speaker for stereo sound. Custom-fit leather cases in a style reminiscent of early 20th-century radios will be available for both models in either black or brown.

The Victrola ME-1 is a compact speaker designed for handheld use. It includes a 2-inch driver and passive bass radiators for a full low-end sound. The ME1’s volume, power, and Bluetooth sync buttons are flush along the speaker’s side.

Victrola A pair of Victrola ME2 Bluetooth speakers in their optional leather cases.

The battery connects via USB-C and a full charge offers 12 hours of playback. The speaker comes in an array of colors, including black, gray, blue, red, and green.

The Victrola ME-2, meanwhile, is a larger and more powerful speaker, designed to entertain small gatherings indoors or outside. It features a 3.5-inch driver and dual passive bass radiators.

This speaker includes a Qi charging pad on top of the speaker, and there’s USB-C charging for a battery that gives 20 hours of listening on a full charge. The ME2 also has an auxillary-in port that allows the speaker to be used with other devices. It will be available in black, gray, and blue.