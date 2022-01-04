News

Victrola Announces a pair of high-performance Bluetooth speakers at CES

The Victrola ME1 and ME2 will be available in a variety of colors, with optional leather cases.

Freelance Contributor, TechHive |

victrola me2 blue
Victrola

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Victrola, known for its affordably priced turntables, has announced two new portable Bluetooth speakers in its Music Edition line. The ME1 handheld speaker ($100) and the ME2 tabletop speaker ($200, pictured above) will be available in the second quarter of 2022.

Both speakers feature durable anodized aluminum grills and an IP67 waterproof rating. They can be paired with another Music Edition speaker for stereo sound. Custom-fit leather cases in a style reminiscent of early 20th-century radios will be available for both models in either black or brown.

The Victrola ME-1 is a compact speaker designed for handheld use. It includes a 2-inch driver and passive bass radiators for a full low-end sound. The ME1’s volume, power, and Bluetooth sync buttons are flush along the speaker’s side.

victrola me2 in optional leather case Victrola

A pair of Victrola ME2 Bluetooth speakers in their optional leather cases.

The battery connects via USB-C and a full charge offers 12 hours of playback. The speaker comes in an array of colors, including black, gray, blue, red, and green.

The Victrola ME-2, meanwhile, is a larger and more powerful speaker, designed to entertain small gatherings indoors or outside. It features a 3.5-inch driver and dual passive bass radiators.

This speaker includes a Qi charging pad on top of the speaker, and there’s USB-C charging for a battery that gives 20 hours of listening on a full charge. The ME2 also has an auxillary-in port that allows the speaker to be used with other devices. It will be available in black, gray, and blue.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:
 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon