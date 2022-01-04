Belkin shows its Soundform Immerse noise-cancelling earbuds at CES

Belkin announced new noise-cancelling in-ear headphones at CES 2022. The Soundform Immerse feature what Belkin is calling Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, with three microphones per earbud (two external and one internal). This achieves noise cancellation using a combination of feedforward and feedback processing. The earbuds include Qualcomm’s aptX HD streaming technology for 24-bit sound quality.

The Soundform Immerse feature 12mm dual-layer drivers with neodymium magnets and deliver frequency response from 20Hz to 20kHz, with a sensitivity rating of 98dB SPL. They’re outfitted with Bluetooth 5.2 radios and support the A2DP, HFP, and AVRCP profiles.

Listeners can use a physical button on each earbud to control noise-cancelling settings and Belkin’s Hear-Thru mode (aka transparency mode, so you can hear your surroundings).

Belkin Belkin’s Soundform Immerse noise-cancelling headphones, which come with a charging case, will be available in black or white.

Belkin built in multiple ways to locate your Immerse earbuds and their case. Belkin has a long made accessories compatible with Apple devices and they’ve incorporated the company’s new Find My technology into the Immerse. You can use Apple’s Find My Network to locate a missing charging case. You can use Belkin’s Soundform app on your iPhone to locate a missing earbud with its Ping My Earbuds feature.

The Soundform app also gives users extra control over their listening environment. Use the app to dial in your preferred EQ curve or choose one of Belkin’s presets. A real bonus is the fact that the app also allows users to adjust their Hear-Thru levels to their personal taste.

The Immerse headphones offer 8 hours playback from each earbud plus another 28 hours of battery time from the charging case. The case works with Qi charging or can be plugged in to charge with the included USB-C cable. In a pinch, a ten-minute charge gives the earbuds a full hour of playback.

The earbuds have an IPX5 sweatproof and waterproof rating. Android owners can quickly connect to the Immerse via Google’s Fast Pairing technology. There are 3 sizes of silicone ear tips and silicone wing tips to ensure a perfect fit.

The Belkin Soundform Immerse will be available in Spring 2022. While pricing has not been finalized, Belkin tells us it expects them to sell in the $150 to $199 range.