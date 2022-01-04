Roborock shows off a pair of impressive floor cleaners at CES 2022

Roborock is showing two impressive floor-cleaning appliances at CES 2022. First up is the comprehensive floor-cleaning robot, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. This bot not only vacuums and scrubs your floors, it replenishes its own water tank, washes its own cleaning pads, and empties its own dustbin.

The vacuum side of the S7 MaxV Ultra boasts suction power of 5100pa—more than twice as much as the older S7+, an already impressive model that earned our editors’ choice award last October. The new model also features a revamped navigation system based on an RGB camera, 3D structured light, and a neural processing unit that enables the vacuum to recognize and clean around objects in its path. It can also recognize furniture and its position in the room, allowing users to clean around dining tables or sofas by tapping an icon on the app.

Roborock The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra not only vacuums and mops your floors, it also empties its own dustbin and cleans its own mop pad.

What’s more, Roborock says the vacuum can identify the flooring material in each room and will adjust its cleaning pattern and suction power accordingly. And when its dustbin is filled, the S7 MaxV Ultra will automatically return to the new Empty Wash Fill Dock, which will suck the dirt out and into a self-sealing bag that can store 7 weeks' worth of dust.

When mopping your floors, the S7 MaxV Ultra utilizes sonic waves to scrub hard surfaces clean, and it will automatically lift its mop when it encounters rugs or carpeting, to avoid wetting those floor coverings. In order to avoid dragging a dirty mop over your just-cleaned floors, the robot’s charging dock will wash the mop cloth and the bottom of the robot itself, pulling the dirty wastewater into a separate tank before rewetting the mop.

Roborock Dyad wet/dry stick vac

For those who just don’t trust a robot to get their hard-surface floors clean, Roborock has introduced the Dyad wet/dry vacuum. This appliance resembles a tradition stick vacuum, but it features a water tank, dual motors, and three rollers (one in the front, two in the rear) that vacuum up debris and scrub your floors at the same time.

Roborock The Robrock Dyad is a wet/dry stick vac for hard-surface flooring.

Roborock says these rollers spin in opposite directions to lift both dry and wet messes, and because they span the width of the vacuum’s head, they can clean from edge to edge and flush to the wall. The head, meanwhile, twists 180 degrees to ease navigation. The vacuum’s 5,000mAh battery can operate the device for up to 35 minutes, which Roborock says is long enough to clean up to 3,056 square feet. A voice-alert system notifies you of mode changes as well as when the battery needs to be recharged. The Dyad’s charging dock includes a drip tray to protect your floors.

While both the S7 MaxV Ultra and the Dyad can clean with plain water, Roborock has partnered with Unilever to develop a special formula of its OMO-brand cleaning solution to clean resistant stains and add a tea-tree scent to your floors.

Roborock says its Dyad wet/dry stick vac will be available in the U.S. later this month for $460. The company has not announced pricing or availability for the S7 MaxV Ultra. We’re working on a review of the Dyad now and hope to get our hands on the robot mop/vac soon.