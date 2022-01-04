V-moda collaborates with the Rolling Stones on special-edition Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones

V-moda has updated its popular Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones in a new collaboration with legendary rock band the Rolling Stones. The limited-edition cans will be available with three designs at launch and will sell for $280 each.

The “Classic Licks” headphones feature the band’s most famous logo as designed in 1971 by John Pasche and Craig Braun. The “No Filter” headphones feature the tongue and lips logo the band used on its No Filter tour that kicked off in 2017. The “Tattoo You” headphones feature the tongue and lips in a tattoo-inspired design that also includes a sword, a sash, and flowers.

V-Moda V-Moda’s special-edition CrossFade 2 Wireless headphone, emblazoned with the Rolling Stones’ “Classic Licks” logo.

There will also be an “RS No. 9 Carnaby” edition that will be sold exclusively at the Rolling Stones flagship retail store at No. 9 Carnaby St. in London, UK. That design is based on the store’s updated RS No. 9 Carnaby logo and will be available in the store early 2022.

The V-moda Crossfade 2 wireless headphones have long been popular with DJs and feature dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and a high-resolution CCAW Japanese coil for Hi-Res audio certification.

The Lithium-ion battery delivers 12 hours of playback on a charge, and a full charge takes 100 minutes with the included Micro-USB cable. The V-moda Crossfade 2 offer unlimited wired listening with the included analog audio cable that also includes a hidden microphone for phone calls. V-moda’s CliqFold hinge allows the headphones to fold up to fit into the small exoskeleton case.

The Crossfade 2 Wireless Rolling Stones edition headphones will be available in January 2022, including at AmazonRemove non-product link.