GE Lighting unveils a smart thermostat at CES, plus new security cams and smart lights

A year after venturing beyond smart lights with its first security camera, GE Lighting is back at CES with another first for its Cync brand: a smart thermostat. The manufacturer also has more security cams to show off, along with a range of new smart bulbs.

Slated to arrive this month, the Wi-Fi-enabled Cync Smart Thermostat boasts a “sleek,” “high-contrast” LCD display, and it can be operated outside the home using the Cync app, no hub required.

Equipped with touch-sensitive buttons, the thermostat has built-in temperature and humidity sensors, and it supports up to 10 heating/cooling zones. GE Lighting also says the new thermostat can be installed without a common wire (or “C-wire”), which should make it compatible with older homes.

Arriving alongside the Cync Smart Thermostat is the Cync Remote Temperature Sensor, which operates on battery power and can monitor the temperature and humidity in rooms separate from the location where the thermostat is installed. The display-less sensor connects to the Cync Smart Thermostat via Bluetooth.

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, the Cync Smart Thermostat and Remote Temperature Sensor will retail for $120 and $30, respectively.

Besides its new thermostat and temperature sensor, GE Lighting is debuting a couple of outdoor security cameras that will join its existing indoor security cam.

Available in wired and battery-powered versions, the Cync Outdoor Security Camera boasts a swiveling lens, 2K video resolution, a 118 x 63-degree (WxH) field of view, two-way audio, and black-and-white night vision. The cam’s passive infrared sensor can detect motion within 25 feet, and people detection is supported.

GE Lighting GE Lighting’s new smart outdoor cameras come in both wired and battery-powered versions.

The battery-powered Cync Outdoor Security Camera is powered by an included and removable 6,000 mAh battery pack, or it can also run off of an optional solar panel. We’ve reached out for details on how long the battery pack can power the camera.

Both the wired and battery-powered Outdoor Security Cameras offer cloud and local SD video storage, along with Alexa and Google Assistant support. GE Lighting’s Cam Cync cloud storage plan offers 14 days of video history for $3 a month or $30 a year following a free two-week trial.

The cameras are IP65-rated, meaning they should be completely protected from dust ingress and resistant to low-pressure water jets in all directions.

Slated to ship in February, the wired Outdoor Security Camera will sell for $100, while the battery-powered version will cost $130. The solar panel and extra battery packs will retail for $45 and $30, respectively.

GE Lighting is also promising to add 11 new products to its Cync smart lighting portfolio in March, including new filament, recessed, and standard smart bulbs. Each of the Wi-Fi-enabled bulbs can be controlled via the Cync mobile app, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant.

For filament bulbs, we’ll be seeing four dimmable white models in candelabra, medium, ST19, and G25 shapes, plus full-color G25 and ST19 bulbs. The dimmable-white filament bulbs will range in prices from $14 to $15, while the color filament bulbs will sell for $25 each.

GE Lighting Among GE Lighting’s new Cync smart bulbs for 2022 will be a full-color G25 filament bulb.

Next up is a pair of full-color recessed downlights, which will arrive in 4- and 6-inch and versions and will be capable of emitting up to 760 or 1,000 lumens of brightness, depending on the size. The 4-inch downlight will sell for $35, while the 6-inch model will be priced at $40.

We can also expect a new dimmable white A19 bulb, a tunable and full-color A19 model, and a full-color BR30 floodlight, which will sell for $12, $15, and $22 respectively.

Finally, GE Lighting affirmed that its Cync products will be compliant with Matter, the upcoming smart home standard that promises to unite the Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit ecosystems.