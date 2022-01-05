JBL announces three new true wireless headphones at CES

JBL announced three new true wireless headphones at CES today: the JBL Live Pro 2 ($150), the JBL Live Free 2 ($150), and the JBL Reflect Aero ($150). All will be available Spring 2022.

Each of the three models include JBL’s True Adaptive noise cancelling with smart ambient noise features, improved battery life, and six microphones for voice-call quality.

JBL says its True Adaptive noise cancelling allows users to adjust the amount of background noise coming into the headphone, so they can stay aware of surroundings or hold conversations without needing to remove the earbuds. All models offer hands-free voice control and access to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

JBL Live Pro 2

The JBL Live Pro 2 (pictured up top) features a “stick” design and 11mm dynamic drivers. They offer an IPX5 waterproof and splashproof rating that makes them a great choice for the gym.

They offer up to 40 hours of playback on a full charge: 10 hours from the earbud itself, plus another 30 hours from the charging case. If you’re low on battery, you can get 4 hours of listening with just 15 minutes on a Qi-compatible charger.

Users can control the Live Pro 2 with JBL’s smartphone app or via touch controls on the earbuds themselves. Android users can connect the headphones via Google Fast Pair.

JBL Live Free 2

JBL JBL’s Live Free 2 true wireless headphones have been honored with a 2022 CES Innovation Award.

The JBL Live Free 2 are smaller in-ear headphones that feature 10mm dynamic drivers. They have been CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree, a program that honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer electronics products.

They also offer an IPX5 waterproof and splashproof rating, with an adjustable ear fin for a secure fit.

The Live Free 2 offer up to 35 hours of playback on a full charge: 7 hours from the earbud’s battery, plus another 28 hours from the charging case.

Users can control the Live Free 2 with controls in JBL’s smartphone app or via touch controls on the earbuds. Android users can connect the headphones via Google Fast Pair.

JBL Reflect Aero

JBL The JBL Reflect Aero headphones have an adjustable ear fin for a secure fit.

The JBL Reflect Aero are designed as sport earbuds and feature an IP68 dustproof and waterproof rating, the latter digit indicates they can withstand be submerged in up to 3 meters of water for up to 30 minutes—just the ticket for swimming. They features 6.8mm dynamic drivers.

The Reflect Aero offer up to 24 hours of playback on a full charge: 8 hours from the earbuds’ own batteries, plus another 16 hours from the charging case.

Users can control the Reflect Aero with controls in JBL’s smartphone app or via voice control. There’s also customizable all-access touch control that can be programmed via the app.