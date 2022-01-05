Victrola brings retro style to its Re-Spin portable turntables

Victrola is showing its new Re-Spin at CES. This $100 retro style all-in-one record player upgrades its internal speaker for an improved listening experience. The Re-Spin will be available in summer 2022.

To make the vinyl listening experience more eco-friendly, Victrola plans to make the Re-Spin 20 percent smaller by size and weight versus traditional suitcase record players. The Re-Spin’s packaging will be 100-percent recycled and smaller in size as well.

Victrola recently introduced a new anti-vibration speaker enclosure that promises to provide both skip-free vinyl listening and enhanced sound performance, with an emphasis on the bass.

Victrola The retro Victrola Re-Spin portable turntable will be available in your choice of red, green, blue, or gray.

The retro-styled case will be available in a choice of blue, green, gray, and red. The unit includes an adapter for 7-inch vinyl with large holes. For hardwired listening, there’s a 1/8-inch headphone jack, plus RCA output ports with an internal pre-amp for connection to an outboard stereo system.

Wireless listeners have two options. The Re-Spin can stream your vinyl to any Bluetooth speaker using Victrola’s Vinyl Stream technology or you can use the Re-Spin as a speaker to play music from any Bluetooth device.