Kohler teams with Phyn to offer home water leak protection

Kohler offers a host of smart plumbing products, but it’s not reinventing the wheel when it comes to whole-home water monitoring and leak prevention. The company has teamed instead with Phyn to offer two co-branded products: The DIY-oriented H2Wise Powered by Phyn, and the professionally installed H2Wise+ Powered by Phyn.

The DIY product is designed to be installed under a home’s sink, connected to the angle stops that supply hot and cold water to the faucet. Despite being connected to just one faucet, the HWise Powered by Phyn can analyze the entire home’s water consumption, providing insights as to how each fixture is used and warning of leaks detected anywhere in the system. It can also issue a pre-freeze warning by detecting the presence of crystals forming in your water pipes before the pipes freeze and potentially burst.

Kohler Kohler has teamed with Phyn to offer whole-home water monitoring systems. The DIY-oriented Kohler H2Wise is shown here, and the professionally installed H2Wise+ is shown up top.

The H2Wise+ offers the same consumption analysis and freeze and leak-detection warnings, but because a plumber installs it on your home’s main incoming water supply, it can also shut the water off in an emergency—after it detects an uncontrolled leak or if freezing conditions are detected. This product is based on the second-generation Phyn Plus, which TechHive is planning to review soon. We’ve already reviewed the first-gen Phyn Plus.

Both devices measure water pressure in the line several hundred times per second to a smartphone app. They also report the water’s temperature and, when faucets are open, the water’s flow rate (in gallons per minute). Both devices require an AC outlet in proximity to their installation location, which can be problematic if your main water line is outside your home (the smart valve is fully weatherized).

The H2Wise is available for order now for $400. The H2Wise+ is priced at $667 and is also available now.