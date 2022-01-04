TP-Link debuts four new home security cameras bearing its U.S.-bound Tapo brand

TP-Link is showing four new home security cameras bearing its Tapo brand at CES. These join the smart home hub, sensors, and smart lighting products mentioned in our other story discussing TP-Link’s decision to bring its previously Euro-centric brand to the U.S. market.

Three of the four cameras are outdoor models with starlight sensors for full-color night vision, and one of them offers an integrated floodlight. All four sport 4-megapixel image sensors delivering 2K video resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels). The Tapo brand will operate independently of TP-Link’s existing Kasa Smart brand, and the two product families will be incompatible with each other.

The Tapo C220, pictured below, is an indoor pan/tilt camera with an integrated white spotlight enabling it to capture color video even at night. The camera can rotate its lens completely inside its chassis to provide visual assurance of privacy when the camera is not being used. AI features provide person, pet, and vehicle detection. It’s expected to be available for purchase in the third quarter of 2022.

TP-Link TP-Link’s Tapo C220 indoor pan/tilt security camera rotate its lens entirely inside its chassis to provide visual assurance of privacy.

The Tapo C320WS, shown up top, is a hardwired outdoor camera and carries an IP65 weatherproof rating, indicating that it’s impervious to dust and protected from water jets directed at it from any direction. It’s outfitted with dual Wi-Fi antennas and needs a cable only for power. An onboard microSD card slot lets the camera store up to 256GB of recordings right on the camera; cloud storage is also supported. In addition to person detection, this camera’s AI capabilities will alert you when a person crosses a boundary line or attempts to hide somewhere. TP-Link expects to ship it sometime in the first quarter of this year.

If you’re looking for a battery-powered security camera, the bullet-style Tapo C420 offers the same IP65 weatherproofing as the C320WS and the same starlight sensor for color night vision. In addition to a microSD card slot, this model can be connected to a dedicated hub for secure local video storage. Like the indoor model, it’s expected to be available in the third quarter.

TP-Link TP-Link enters the expanding market of floodlight cameras with the Tapo C720.

Finally, TP-Link will join the burgeoning floodlight camera market with the Tapo C720. This IP65-weatherized camera is outfitted with dual LED floodlights that deliver 2,500 lumens of brightness. Its 4MP image sensor delivers 2K resolution with a 140-degree field of view and a 270-degree arc of motion detection via a passive infrared sensor. Like the other models, it can differentiate between people, pets, and vehicles. It’s also expected to ship in the third quarter.

TP-Link has not announced pricing for any of these new cameras. Click this link to read about TP-Link’s other Tapo-brand smart home products announced at CES.