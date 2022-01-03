Toucan's first spotlight-equipped security camera debuts at CES

Toucan showed off its latest wares at CES on Monday, including a new version of its Wi-Fi security camera that comes with an integrated spotlight.

The Toucan Security Light Camera launches next month for $180 and includes 1080p video resolution, night vision, a 110-dB siren, and radar-based motion detection.

Unlike other Toucan cameras, the Security Light Camera requires an AC outlet for power, allowing for features such as 24/7 recording or using the camera’s 1,200-lumen spotlight for continuous lighting.

Cloud-based storage is free for 24 hours of rolling video storage, with subscription plans starting at $2.99 per month for those wishing to archive clips longer.

Additional functionality is available through the companion app, including motion alerts, the capability to set up customizable motion zones and prerecorded messages to play when motion is detected, live view, and on-demand video and audio capture.

Toucan Toucan's new spotlight-equipped security camera can be installed on any flat surface with access to an AC outlet.

In addition to its new security light cam, Toucan also announced updates to its security camera and video doorbell, both of which we reviewed after CES 2020. Those devices will now ship with a larger 6500-mAh internal battery, which should deliver better battery life than first-generation models.

The updated security camera and video doorbell are available today for $110 and $120, while the security light camera is expected to release at the end of February.