Panasonic reveals its LZ2000 OLED TV at CES

Panasonic will ship its LZ2000 4K UHD OLED TV in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch flavors in 2022. We’ve yet to test one of Panasonic’s OLEDs, but we’ve also yet to see any OLED that didn’t deliver that lush, velvety true-black experience (most panels come from the same vendors).

The LZ2000 features a 60Hz, 10-bit display with ambient light detection that interacts with HDR10+ adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ to adjust the hue and luminance for optimal viewing. Plain HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG are also supported.

The TVs features Panasonics Game Control Board, which includes automatic Nvidia GPU detection and HDMI 2.1 support. Panasonic didn’t go into specifics, but we’re assuming this means variable refresh rate and low latency.

The LZ2000 promises to be a relatively affordable option for those looking for the pure blacks and rich color of OLED.