Scosche at CES to show weatherized, MagSafe-compatibile Bluetooth speakers

Scosche will update its line of waterproof wireless Bluetooth speakers with the $40 BoomCanMS Portable Speaker and the updated $130 BoomBottleMS magnetic portable speaker. Both are compatible with Apple’s MagSafe connection standard and are updated versions of models in the company’s current line.

Apple added the MagSafe standard, which uses a ring of magnets to securely attach a device to a battery or other device, starting with the iPhone 12. It also works with MagSafe compatible cases sold by Apple and other authorized manufacturers.

The BoomCanMS uses those built-in magnets to attach itself firmly to the back of a compatible iPhone. Users with older iPhones or Android devices can attach the included MagicPlate to the back of their phone to attach the speaker to their device.

This Scosche speaker also features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and can deliver true stereo if you pair it with another BoomCanMS speaker. The speaker gets five hours of playback on a 1.5-hour charge and uses a USB-A to USB-C charging cable.

The BoomCanMS has an IPX7 waterproof rating and comes in black or white. The speaker will be available Spring 2022.

The Scosche BoomBottleMS magnetic portable speaker features a ring of Neodymium magnets along its top that align with the MagSafe connector. There are also magnets around the bottom of the speaker that allow the user to securely attach it to virtually any metal surface.

The speaker has two passive subwoofers and two 10W speakers. There’s an audio equalizer that automatically adjusts the sound to whatever environment you’re in. Pair a second BoomBottleMS to get true stereo sound.

Scosche has designed this speaker for outdoor and party use. It comes with a built-in bottle opener and an IPX7 waterproof rating. There’s a USB-A to USB-C charging cable to charge its Lithium-ion battery and an LED light tin indicate battery level.

The Scosche BoomBottleMS magnetic portable speaker will be available in Summer 2022.