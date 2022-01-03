CES 2022: Samsung soundbars tee up wireless Dolby Atmos, improved Q Symphony feature

Samsung’s premium soundbars will be getting a range of enhancements this year, including wireless Dolby Atmos support, a souped-up version of the TV speaker-syncing Q Symphony feature, and SpaceFit room calibration that no longer requires a Samsung TV.

While Samsung’s 2022 soundbar lineup lacks a “top-this” model like the Q950A and its whopping 11.1.4 channels of audio, it does add a series of updates to its premium lineup, including an improved subwoofer for the new Q990B flagship (which keeps the 11.1.4 configuration of 2021’s Q950A), plus more Q-series soundbars with side- and up-firing drivers as well as rear wireless speakers.

Samsung’s latest soundbars are also adding a trio of Dolby Atmos features, starting with Dolby Atmos Music for its Atmos-enabled soundbars, while a new “Dual Atmos” feature will allow for a Dolby Atmos audio to be played from a Samsung TV and soundbar simultaneously.

Then there’s wireless Dolby Atmos support, which will allow Samsung’s new Q700 and better soundbars to receive Atmos sound over Wi-Fi from supported Samsung TVs, no cables required. Wireless Atmos support will also be coming to Samsung’s new S60 and S61B soundbar models.

Samsung said it is also improving its Q Symphony feature, which allows for up to 22 channels of audio by syncing the audio of a Q-series soundbar with the speakers of a Samsung TV.

The new version of Q Symphony will now utilize all the speakers in a Samsung TV and soundbar rather than just a subset, and it will also enable itself automatically rather than needing to be manually triggered. The upgraded Q Symphony feature, which also automatically optimizes its sound based on the specific equipment you’re using, will be available on 2022 Q600 and better soundbars.

Also getting an upgrade is Samsung’s SpaceFit room calibration feature. While earlier Samsung soundbars could only run SpaceFit calibration with help from a Samsung TV, the newer version comes “embedded” in Samsung’s latest microphone-equipped Q-series models, meaning it can work with any brand of TV. SpaceFit will also update its calibrations automatically on a daily basis.

As far as individual models go, Samsung’s updated, 11.1.4-channel Q990B flagship is getting a new subwoofer with an “acoustical lens design” that’s designed to “evenly disperse sound” while delivering “deeper” low-frequency performance.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s Q900 series, which had a 7.1.2-channel configuration last year, is getting a bump to 9.1.2 channels for 2022 thanks to its new wireless rear speakers, while the previous 3.1.2-channel Q800 series will now add side-firing speakers in the main soundbar housing, bringing its configuration up to 5.1.2 channels. Finally, the 3.1.2-channel Q700 line is getting an up-firing speaker upgrade.

Besides its updated Q soundbars, Samsung is announcing a pair of new “lifestyle” models, including an “ultra-slim” soundbar and an all-in-one speaker.

Just 1.6-inches deep, the Ultra Slim Soundbar is designed for use with Samsung’s slim lifestyle TVs, such as The Frame. Despite its slim form factor, the soundbar still packs upfiring drivers for Dolby Atmos, and it comes with a 6.5-inch cubic subwoofer with a passive radiator.

Built for smaller screens, Samsung’s new all-in-one soundbar will have a “sleek,” “minimalistic” design with rounded edges and a metal finish. Equipped with virtual Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support, the soundbar comes with built-in passive radiators but can also work with an optional subwoofer.