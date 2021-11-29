Did Sonos just leak a smaller Sub?

Is there a “mini” version of the Sonos Sub on tap? That’s what many Sonos users are wondering after word of a smaller Sub leaked, possibly from Sonos itself.

Evidence of the supposed “Sonos Mini” popped up on the Sonos subreddit (by way of Android Police), where a user claimed that they found mention of the speaker on a support page within the Sonos S2 app.

On a screenshot of the support page, which details how to connect a second Sub to your Sonos system, the text reads that a “Sub Mini is not supported” for that functionality. The page also reads that the “Sub Mini is a smaller, cylindrical subwoofer.” The screenshot doesn’t offer any additional details or images of the unconfirmed speaker.

Before you go looking for the Sonos support page yourself, don’t bother—it appears to have been yanked.

Reached for comment, a Sonos rep said: “We’re always working on ways to create an even better listening experience for customers, but we don’t have anything to share on our future product roadmap.”

The third-generation Sonos Sub, which shares the same bulky, squarish design as its predecessor, shipped last June. The 36.3-pound Sub comes with two force-cancelling drivers, each of which gets a dedicated Class D driver, and it boasts more memory and a beefier CPU than older Sub models.

The Sonos Sub has a price tag that’s as lofty as the speaker is big: a cool $749, following a $50 price hike that Sonos imposed in September due to pandemic-related supply chain constraints.

Nearly a year ago, Sonos added the ability for Sub users to add a second Sub to their systems with help from the Sonos app. Doing so requires a Sonos Arc, Beam, Playbar, Playbase, or Amp, and one of the two Subs in the system must be a third-gen model.

Absent any further details about the purported Sonos Sub Mini or any confirmation from Sonos, all we can do is speculate about the exact size, capabilities, and cost of the smaller Sub. How much smaller could it be, and more importantly, how much cheaper? And when will it arrive, if it does at all? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.