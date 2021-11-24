Wyze rolls out a web view for live camera feeds, but only for paid subscribers

Want to take a peek at the live feeds of your Wyze cams without firing up the Wyze app? If so, good news: Wyze just unveiled a web view for live camera feeds and recorded events, although you’ll need to sign up for Wyze’s paid subscription service to use it.

Still in beta, Wyze Webview made its debut on Tuesday, and it lets you monitor live feeds of your various Wyze cams in a web browser.

The Live Stream tab shows you simultaneous feeds of your cams in live tiles, complete with audio, or you can expand an individual feed to a full-screen view.

If you wish, you can organize your cameras into groups and view the grouped feeds in full-screen mode on the web, but for now, you’ll need to perform the actual grouping in the Wyze app.

Ben Patterson/IDG Wyze Webview lets you monitor live feeds of your various Wyze cameras on the web, either in a live tiled view (pictured) or in full-screen mode.

Wyze Webview also lets you review recorded motion or sound events. Just click the Events tab and you’ll see entries for any events on a given day.

In addition to the date, you can apply a trio of other filters to the events view. For example, you can select only certain cameras, or you can filter motion events by type: package, person, pet, or vehicle. Finally, you can filter events by whether they were triggered by motion or sound.

Ben Patterson/IDG Besides seeing your live feeds, Wyze Webview also lets you review recorded motion events on the web, complete with filters.

I tried Wyze Webview myself on Wednesday morning, having successfully logged in using the Google Chrome browser on a Windows 10 PC with two-factor authentication enabled. I only have a single Wyze camera—the Cam v2—so I couldn’t test grouping, but otherwise I was able to view the cam’s live feed in both tiled and full-screen mode, as well as review and filter recorded events up to two weeks back.

Overall, not bad, but Wyze Webview has its limitations. For now, it’s restricted to subscribers of the $1.99/month Wyze Cam Plus service, which offers cloud storage of recorded video events of any length and without a cooldown period for a single camera, as well as person, package, vehicle, and pet detection.

On its official Twitter account, Wyze said that it might eventually bring Webview to free users as well. “We’re monitoring how our Cam Plus users interact with the service to determine if a free tier will be possible in the future,” Wyze said in a tweet. “Our cloud provider charges by the number of simultaneous streams so we have to be a bit careful.”

Also, Webview only supports only three Wyze camera models for now, including the Wyze Cam v2 and v3, and the Wyze Cam Pan. That leaves out the Wyze Cam Outdoor, the Wyze Video Doorbell, and the Video Doorbell Pro, although Wyze promises that more of its cams will eventually be supported.