Dreamstage launches a Roku channel to bring its live-concert experience to living rooms

Dreamstage, the HD livestream platform focused on bringing live music performances to fans all around the world, has today launched its own channel on the Roku streaming platform. The move gives Dreamstage access to Roku’s reported 56.4 million active accounts.

The Roku channel will allow viewers to get the full benefit of their home television and home theater setups when they were previously limited to streaming via the web or an iOS app.

Dreamstage streamed a Johnny Marr performance event on November 10 called “Live at the Crazy” factory that was filmed in his Crazy Face Factory studio. Marr and his band recorded the upcoming album Fever Dreams Parts. 1-4. Dreamstage staggered four stream start times over the course of the day to allow viewers in different time zones to see the show in an evening hour. After the fourth stream, the show will be available to stream for three days before it disappears.

James Barber / IDG The Dreamstage user interface includes a real-time chat feature where viewers can chime in on the performance, plus links where fans can buy CDs, vinyl, and merch directly from the artist.

This limited availability preserves the “event quality” that Dreamstage is trying to bring to its music performance experience. The $21.75 ticket gave Johnny Marr fans a chance to participate an intimate performance event and to rewatch the show as many times as they wanted.

There’s a group chat function available via the browser stream, and fans were able to interact and discuss the performance as it happened. A Shop button let fans buy an exclusive T-shirt or poster and pre-order the new album on CD or vinyl in advance of a February 25, 2022 release date.

Dreamstage allows a ticket buyer to stream from two devices at once, so it was easy to enjoy the performance in highest quality on my TV while participating in the conversation via a web browser on a laptop.

This follows a recent Duran Duran event in conjunction with the release of their new album, Future Past. The band did a live Q&A session and premiered a new documentary film about the making of the video for their latest single “Anniversary.”

Dreamstage is also streaming live club shows at the legendary Nashville venue The Basement East. Shows are available for around $15, and viewers tune in to watch live as it happens. If you’re a fan of indie rock or Americana, the Basement East will have plenty of interesting gigs for you. Upcoming shows include Hayes Carll, Bre Kennedy, and Ron Gallo.

The service doesn’t just stick to one kind of music, offering a wide array of performances aimed at serious music fans of all genres. Previous events have featured cellist Yo-Yo Ma, an acoustic performance by the metal band Mastodon from their hometown’s Georgia Aquarium, Latin duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, rapper D Smoke, reggae artist Sean Paul, and alternative hitmakers Train.

The Roku channel gives users three choices for streaming quality. Automatic will stream in the highest quality available up to 4K UHD (approximately 7.7 GB/hour). Moderate will stream up to HD quality (approximately 2.0 GB/hour). And the Save Data setting will stream at SD quality (approximately 0.7 GB/hour).

When a user wants to buy a ticket for a show, the app displays a QR code that opens a webpage on a mobile device. This workaround allows Dreamstage to avoid the hefty in-app purchase fees that a platform like Roku might charge.

If you’re not a Roku user, there’s also an Apple TV app that functions in an identical fashion to the Roku channel, using the same streaming settings and same QR code purchase system.

Technology companies have been trying to deliver an effective live music streaming experience for more than two decades and no one’s gotten it right before. Dreamstage hits all the right notes for performers, offering great video and audio streaming quality, an uncomplicated payment system, fan interactivity and the ability to sell merch. With Roku streaming added to the mix, there’s a great chance that music fans will follow.