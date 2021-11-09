Ecobee’s new Smart Security system features professional monitoring at $10 per month

Ecobee, recently acquired by generator manufacturer Generac for $770 million, is expanding its home security offering with a $10-per-month professional monitoring plan. Ecobee’s new Smart Security service will utilize Ecobee’s HomeKit-compatible smart thermostat with voice control, the company’s SmartSensors for rooms and doors/windows, and—optionally—its SmartCamera with voice control.

Previously known as Haven, which included only self-monitoring at $5 for cloud storage for a single Ecobee camera, or $10 per month for an unlimited number of Ecobee cameras, the new Complete Smart Security service will connect directly to local 911 agencies via the third-party service provider RapidSOS to dispatch the appropriate responders for break-ins and fires. By routing data directly to 911 screens, RapidSOS can reduce emergency response time by "minutes," Ecobee says.

Ecobee Smart Security will use an Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control—our current top pick in smart thermostats—as its central hub, and that device will listen for the sound of a smoke alarm going off. Ecobee SmartSensors measure the temperature of the rooms in which they’re installed and they also detect movement. Ecobee SmartSensors for doors and windows, meanwhile, monitor the status of doors and windows (open or closed) and can trigger an alarm state when they’re unexpectedly opened. These sensors can also save energy by pausing your HVAC system when a door or window is left open.

Optionally, you can add one or more Ecobee SmartCameras with voice control, and the cameras will not only listen for the sound of fire alarm, but RapidSOS personnel can view the camera’s live video feed during an alarm event to accelerate emergency dispatch.

Ecobee is now selling an Efficiency and Security Solution with a thermostat, room sensor, and two door/window sensors for $280. The optional cameras cost $100 each, while additional room sensors are available in a 2-pack for $100. A 2-pack of door/window sensors costs $80.

The $10 per month cost of professional monitoring is attractive, given that Ring recently doubled the price of its service plan that includes professional monitoring. Bear in mind, however, that Ring Alarm and Ring Alarm Pro are part of a much broader smart home ecosystem—although it’s not HomeKit compatible—and the Ring Alarm series can also dispatch help in a medical emergency in addition to break-ins and fire.