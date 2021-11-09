The new Wyze Cam Floodlight can work with two Wyze Cams at once

Wyze has a new floodlight cam that combines the Wyze Cam v3 with two powerful LED lights and a trio of motion sensors—and, if you like, you can add a second Wyze Cam to the installation for an even wider view.

Slated to ship next month, the hardwired Wyze Cam FloodlightRemove non-product link will only cost $85, making it quite the bargain compared to competitors such as the $180 Ring Floodlight Cam. That said, Wyze is also charging $15 for shipping, bringing the Cam Floodlight’s effective price up to $100.

The floodlight comes equipped with a pair of adjustable LEDs that can emit a combined 2,600-lumens of brightness. Rated to last up to 15,000 hours, the dimmable lights have a very cool color temperature of 5,000 degrees Kelvin.

Three passive infrared sensors on the Wyze Cam Floodlight offer up to 270 degrees of motion detection. You can turn the individual PIR sensors on or off, as well as adjust their range and sensitivity in the Wyze app.

The Cam Floodlight can be installed on a wall or under an overhang, and mounting kits for both setups are included.

Wyze Labs You can use two Wyze Cam v3 units in a single Wyze Cam Floodlight installation (the second cam is optional).

The floodlight’s imaging duties are handled by the bundled Wyze Cam v3, which supports 1080p resolution, color night vision (courtesy of the cam’s Starlight sensor), and IP65-rated resistance to dust ingress and low-pressure jets of water from any direction. Other Wyze Cam v3 features include a 105dB siren and two-way audio.

The Wi-Fi-enabled Wyze Cam v3 offers a 130-degree field of view, but if that’s not wide enough, you can add another Cam v3 (which you’d have to purchase separately) using a second USB port. Pretty neat, but keep in mind that only the primary Wyze Cam v3 can control the floodlights, not the secondary cam.

As with Wyze’s other cameras, the Cam v3-powered Cam Floodlight offers local microSD video storage as well as 14 days of free rolling cloud storage, with a 12-second limit per event and a five-minute cooldown between video captures.

If you pony up for the $2/month Cam Plus plan, you get 14 days of cloud storage per camera with uncapped video events and no cooldown period, along with person, package, vehicle, and pet detection.

We’ll have a full review once we test out a sample unit.