Wyze’s product parade continues with a smart switch and tunable white bulb

Just a day after unveiling a lamp socket and a solar panel, prolific smart home manufacturer Wyze is back with a pair of new devices: a smart switch and a tunable white smart bulb.

Available for pre-order in white starting today, the Wyze SwitchRemove non-product link will ship as a three-pack in December for $32.99 plus shipping. Wyze adds that one-packs of the new switch are “coming soon.”

Meanwhile, a four-pack of the Wyze Bulb WhiteRemove non-product link will begin shipping next month for $31.99, with pre-orders starting today.

Wyze Switch

Wyze’s first smart switch is a one-button, single-pole model that works with both standard and Wyze bulbs. The switch can be installed in single-, two-, three-, and four-gang setups, but it does require a neutral wire.

Wyze The Wyze Switch can be installed in multi-gang setups, but it requires a neutral wire.

Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and IFTTT, the Wyze Switch offers both Wi-Fi (2.4GHz only) and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, and like other Wyze lighting products, it doesn’t require a hub.

A single press of the Wyze Switch turns your lights on and off, while other functions (including the ability to control other Wyze devices) can be assigned to double presses, triple presses, or a press-and-hold. There’s also a status light in the top-right corner of the switch.

Using the Wyze app, you can set schedules and timers for the switch, while a vacation mode can help fool would-be trespassers into thinking you’re home. Missing from the Wyze Switch’s bag of tricks is energy monitoring, however.

Wyze Bulb White

Following in the footsteps of the Wyze Bulb Color from earlier this year, the Wyze Bulb White is essentially a revamp of the two-year-old Wyze Bulb. Wyze says that the Bulb White has an improved 90+ Color Rendering Index (or CRI, a rating that indicates the accuracy of colors on objects illuminated by the light) compared to the Wyze Bulb, and that the newer bulb gets dimmer and is easier to set up.

Wyze A revamp of the original Wyze Bulb, the Wyze Bulb White is both tunable and dimmable, and it can be grouped with other Wyze bulbs.

Fitting with a standard E26 base, this dimmable A19-style bulb can be tuned from a warm 2700 Kelvin to a cool daylight temperature of 6,500K.

With the Wyze app, you can group the Bulb White with other Wyze bulbs, and you can also set up schedules, timers, and sleep routines.

A new Sun Match mode automatically adjusts the bulb’s white color temperature depending on the time of day, while a vacation mode (similar to the one for the Wyze Switch) helps to fool passersby into thinking you’re home.

The Wyze Bulb White is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, and it supports both Wi-Fi (2.4GHz only) and Bluetooth connectivity, no hub required.

We’ll have reviews of both the Wyze Switch and the Wyze Bulb White once we spend time with some sample units.