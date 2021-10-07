Beyerdynamic introduces new headphones for content creators

Beyerdynamic, one of the world’s oldest audio equipment manufacturers, is bringing a new line of headphones and microphones to market. The two new cans and two new mics in the Pro X line are aimed at content creators: folks working on the production of music, podcasts, and similar pursuits in home studios and on the road. TechHive doesn’t typically cover microphones, so we’ll focus on the headphones here.

Both the closed-back DT 700 Pro X headphone and the open-back DT 900 Pro X are circumaural designs with spring steel headbands and velour-wrapped, memory-foam earpads. Boasting frequency response of 5 to 40,000Hz and nominal sound pressure level of 100dB @1 mW / 500 Hz (114dB @1 V / 500 Hz), the $299 DT 700 Pro X will appeal to creators who don’t want any sound leaking into their working environment.

The DT 900 Pro X—also $299—are for people who feel like closed-back cans allow pressure to build up on their ears, and they’re willing to trade a bit of audio isolation for relief from that pressure. Both headphones use the same dynamic transducer. With nominal impedance of 48 ohms, they should be easy to drive even with mobile devices.

The headphones come with removable mini XLR cables in two lengths: 5.9 feet and 9.8 feet. These balanced cables can also be plugged into 3.5mm stereo jacks. A carry bag and a 1/4-inch adapter is also provided with each headphone.

The open-back DT 900 Pro X weighs 5 grams less than the closed-back DT 700 Pro X—345- vs. 350 grams—because the vents in its ear cups mean they can be fabricated from less material.

Beyerdynamic says its DT 700 Pro X and DT 900 Pro X headphones, as well as its M 70 Pro X dynamic/moving-coil mic and M 90 Pro X condenser mic are available now.