Upgrade your front door with the August Smart Lock Pro for $99

This is the day to go full voice command on the front door. Today only, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is just $99 at Amazon, down from a usual price around $200. The sale ends just before midnight on Monday evening Pacific time.

We reviewed the Smart Lock Pro, giving it four out of five stars. “If you’re retrofitting, you won’t find a better choice than the August Smart Lock Pro,” we said. The August Pro Smart Lock Pro is designed to fit into existing doors with a deadbolt. “Control and monitor your door from anywhere,” the product listing says, and that really says it all. “Lock and unlock your door, control, keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.”

This model features 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and comes with an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge included in the box, which must be plugged in nearby the door. It also comes with a DoorSense sensor that can tell whether the door is open or closed.

The Smart Lock Pro works with Android and iOS phones, as well as Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant for voice control. It comes with Z-Wave and HomeKit built-in for compatibility with other smart home products.

It’s a very good smart door lock, and our biggest complaint was that it cost so much. At under $100 that is definitely not the case today.

[Today’s deal: August Smart Lock Pro for $99 at Amazon.]