Blink unveils its first video doorbell, plus a floodlight for its outdoor cam

Blink, manufacturer of budget security cameras such as the $35 Blink Mini, is entering the video doorbell market. The Amazon-owned company is also teeing up an accessory that converts its Blink Outdoor camera into a floodlight cam.

Announced during Amazon’s annual fall hardware event, the Blink Video Doorbell will sell for just $50, roughly the same as Wyze’s competing video doorbell and chime bundle.

Blink Video Doorbell

Available now for pre-order in both black and white flavors, the Blink Video Doorbell can be powered by a pair of AA lithium batteries (which should provide up to two years of operation), or it can be connected to your existing doorbell wiring and chime.

The video doorbell supports 1080p video resolution at 30 frames per second, with a 135-degree horizontal and 80-degree vertical field of view, along with infrared night vision.

When used in a wire-free setup, the Blink Video Camera lets you chat with visitors via the integrated speaker and microphone, as well as view a live feed of your doorstep when the doorbell button is pressed or when motion is detected (motion zones are supported, but not people detection). To see a live video feed at other times, the doorbell must either be wired or paired with the $35 Blink Sync Module 2Remove non-product link, a wireless hub that lets you connect up to 10 Blink cams.

Blink offers a pair of subscription plans for storing recorded videos in the cloud. The $3-per-month/ $30-per-year Blink Basic Plan includes 60 days of video history for a single camera, plus the ability to share videos. A Blink Plus plan comes with all of Blink Basic’s features for an unlimited number of Blink devices at $10 per month or $100 per year, along with an extended warranty coverage and 10-percent off the purchase of other Blink products on Amazon.

If you’d rather skip the subscription plans, the Blink Video Doorbell can also store recorded video events locally on a USB flash drive, but that feature requires the aforementioned Blink Sync Module 2.

Naturally, the Blink Video Doorbell works with Alexa, allowing you to control the device with voice commands and get notifications from Alexa when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. To include the doorbell in customized Alexa routines, it’ll need to be wired or paired with the Sync Module 2.

Blink says the video doorbell is weatherized, but it didn’t supply an IP rating.

Blink Floodlight Camera mount and solar panel

Besides the video doorbell, Blink is also debuting its Floodlight Camera mount, a battery-powered LED accessory that turns the existing Blink OutdoorRemove non-product link into a floodlight cam.

Blink Blink’s new LED floodlight mount turns the existing Blink Outdoor into a floodlight cam.

The twin LED floodlights on the mount can shine at up to 700 lumens, and the lights can be triggered when the Blink Outdoor cam detects motion.

Alongside the LED mount comes the Blink Solar Panel Mount, which (according to Blink) provides a “non-stop sustainable charge” to the Blink Outdoor camera, provided it gathers enough sunlight.

Blink The Blink Solar Panel can provide “non-stop” power to the Blink Outdoor cam, provided (we assume) it gathers enough sunlight.

Available for pre-order now, the Blink Floodlight Camera mount will cost $40 on its own, or you can purchase the mount bundled with the Blink Outdoor for $140 (the two products bought separately cost the same price).

Meanwhile, a Blink Outdoor bundled with the Blink Solar Panel will cost $130; we’ve reached out to Blink about whether the solar panel can be purchased separately.

We’ll have reviews of the Blink Video Doorbell and the Blink Floodlight Camera bundle once we’ve tried some test units.