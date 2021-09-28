Harman Kardon's Onyx 4 high-end portable speaker is $100 after a $350 discount

If you need a portable Bluetooth speaker with a little more style that still delivers good sound, we’ve found the deal for you. Harman Kardon is selling its Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth speaker for just $100Remove non-product link. That’s $350 off the MSRP of $450, and about what you’d spend to get a JBL Flip (also by Harman) or something similar.

We haven’t reviewed the Onyx Studio 4, but Harman Kardon's audio gear carries a sterling reputation. The Onyx 4 can connect to up to two smart devices over Bluetooth 4.2 at the same time to allow people to take turns selecting the music.

The battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime, and the speaker also supports HD Connect+. This feature allows more than 100 HK Connect+ speakers to work together at the same time.

The Onyx 4 also has built-in mics with noise and echo cancellation, and you can configure the speaker for use with Siri or Google Now via the HK Connect App on your phone.

The speaker has two 75mm woofters, and two 20mm tweeters built in. It’s a solid-looking speaker with a good amount of features at a fantastic discount. The Onyx 4 is available at the sale price in white, black, or blue.

[Today’s deal: Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 for $100 at Harmon Kardon.Remove non-product link]