Amazon's Alexa-imbued Fire HD 10 tablet is almost 50% off

Not everyone loves the idea of having a smart speaker or smart display at home. But there’s no question that a voice assistant is very helpful when it comes to controlling smart home devices. Today only, you can get a helpful voice assistant—and another tablet for the home—for under $100. Amazon is selling the 2019 Fire HD 10 tablet with 64 GB of storage for $96.

That’s the lowest price yet on this model of the HD 10, and nearly 50 percent off the usual price of $190. The deal ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening Pacific time.

There is a newer model of the Fire HD 10 with more RAM and other upgrades. The version on sale today features a 10.1-inch 1080p display, a microSD slot for another 512GB, up to 12 hours of battery life, and a pair of 2 megapixel cameras.

That’s the hardware, but what really makes the Fire HD 10 is the software. As we mentioned earlier it comes with Amazon Alexa support, making it possible to control compatible smart home gear using your voice. In fact, you can treat the Fire HD 10 as a sort of portable smart display if you like.

Other than that, a Fire tablet is like the physical expression of your Amazon account with easy ways to jump into the latest Kindle book you’re reading, Amazon Music, Videos, and of course, shopping on Amazon.com.

The Fire HD 10 doesn’t come with the Play Store, but getting it installed is pretty straightforward, making it possible to install any of the Android apps you need that are missing from Amazon’s Appstore.

[Today’s deal: 2019 Fire HD 10 with 64GB of storage for $96 on Amazon.]