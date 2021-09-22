Deal

Power up with Samsung's dual-device Qi wireless charger for just $36

Capable of charging a smartphone and a watch at the same time, Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo Pad is selling for $14 off its usual price on Amazon.

If you need to charge a Samsung smart watch and a phone at the same time, we’ve got a deal for you today. Amazon is selling the Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad Duo for $36. That’s $14 off its usual price of $50 (it jumps to as high as $60 fairly regularly), and it's also the all-time low.

This charger looks a bit like an airline serving tray. The larger area is for any Qi-compatible phone, and Samsung says it can charge through any case that’s less than 3mm thick at the regular pace (a thicker case can mean longer charging times, or no charging at all if it’s too thick). Keep in mind that Samsung only tested this charger with Samsung phones, so your mileage may vary.

As for the watch area, Samsung says it only works with select smart watches, including the Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and the original Active. You can certainly try other Qi charging-compatible watches, but these select Samsung watches are the only ones guaranteed to work.

The Duo has two LED lights that switch between red and green while charging, and they can also be dimmed so they’re not too bright at night. That said, the dimming feature only works with the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 or higher, because Samsung.

If you're in the Samsung mobile ecosystem, this dual-device wireless charger is a fantastic deal. If you're not all-in with Samsung, it's a bit more of a risk. 

[Today’s deal: Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad Duo for $36 at Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
