Add brains to your home with two Kasa Smart Plugs for under $15

You can use your smartphone to tell that not-so-smart coffee maker to turn on before you get up with today’s deal. Amazon is selling a two-pack of the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug HS103 for $14.69. That’s the all-time low price for this bundle.

The great thing about Kasa smart devices is that they don’t require an expensive hub or bridge. Instead they connect directly to your Wi-Fi network via the Kasa smartphone app. From there you can set schedules, access your connected devices when you’re not at home, and create smart actions that integrate with other smart devices. You can, for example, set the plug to turn on to activate a lamp when a compatible smart camera detects motion.

If your hands are full at home you can also activate these plugs using a smart speaker with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. These plugs are small enough that they only take up one outlet on a standard wall plate meaning, you can stack a second one or leave it free for other uses.

If you need a quick fix for smartening up your home or just want to see what smart devices are all about, these smart plugs are a good option.

[Today’s deal: two-pack of Kasa Smart Plug HS103 for $14.69 at Amazon.]