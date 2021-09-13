Save $65 on Samsung's noise-cancelling AirPod rivals

If you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy phone or just want a solid pair of Bluetooth earbuds at a good price, Amazon is the place to shop right now. For today only, the online retailer is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for $105Remove non-product link, down from the more recent price of $130 and a $170 MSRP. This is the all-time low. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

The Galaxy Buds Live feature 12mm speakers and a specially designed duct for increasing the bass. It also features active noise cancellation, complete with a transparency mode for allowing in environmental sounds to help you maintain awareness of your surroundings.

For Galaxy phone owners, the Buds Live support Bixby voice activation similar to how Apple’s newer AirPods can voice activate Siri. Bixby, if you’re not familiar with it, is Samsung’s digital personal assistant. The earbuds come with a charging case that can extend your battery life up to 29 hours with active noise cancellation and Bixby voice activation off.

If you have a non-Galaxy Android phone, these are still a solid pair of wireless earbuds—just without the Bixby voice activation. Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live come in four different colors including black, red, gold, and white. All four colors are on sale today.

