Start streaming in 4K HDR with the Roku Ultra LT for $49

If you want a killer deal on a solid streaming box, we’ve found it. Walmart is selling the Roku Ultra LT for $49Remove non-product link. That’s $20 off the MSRP, and an excellent price for a set-top box that supports all your favorite streaming services in resolutions from 1080p to 4K.

We reviewed the non-LT version of the 2019 Roku Ultra, calling it “Roku’s best streaming player yet.” There’s no substantial difference between this box and the normal Ultra model save that the LT doesn't have a USB port for connecting external storage. Instead, there's only a microSD slot. It also supports HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision for anyone with an HDR TV.

The Roku Ultra LT's remote includes a 3.5mm jack for private listening, which pipes the sound through a pair of headphones instead of the TV's speakers. That said, the remote also lacks the personal shortcuts of the full Ultra version.

These aren't bad tradeoffs at all, especially for just $49. If you need a new streaming box and don’t want to break the bank, this is the deal for you.

[Today’s deal: Roku Ultra LT for $49 at Walmart.Remove non-product link]