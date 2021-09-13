Sennheiser's CX Plus true wireless earphone promises audiophile performance for less

Sennheiser says its new CX Plus true wireless earphone combines “audiophile-grade technology” with active noise cancellation to block outside noise, plus a transparency mode that lets you listen in on your surroundings, at an accessible list price of $179.95.

The CX Plus supports Bluetooth 5.2 and is compatible with all the latest wireless codecs, including SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive, the last of which enables playback of high-resolution audio tracks (up to 48kHz/24-bit) at bit rates up to 420Kbps. aptX Adaptive also provides low latency, to ensure movie and TV soundtracks stay in sync with video. Four sizes of ear tips are included to ensure buyers can obtain a good seal for optimal audio performance.

Sennheiser says the new earphones will feature customizable touch controls for music playback, call controls, and summoning voice assistants. A Smart Pause feature automatically pauses the music when the earbuds are taken out, and resumes as soon as they’re put back in. Removing an earbud also automatically shuts it down, to preserve battery life. The left and right earbuds operate independently and can be used individually or as a stereo pair.

Sennheiser Sennheiser’s new CX Plus true wireless earbuds operate independently, so you can use just one, or two as a stereo pair.

The company says that between the battery in the earphones and the one inside the charging case, its CX Plus true wireless earphones should provide 24 hours of playback time. An IPX4 weatherization rating means the earphones are protected from water sprayed from any direction, so workout sweat should present no issue.

The CX Plus are slated to be available for purchase in black or white on September 28, for $179.95. We’ll have an in-depth review as soon as we can stick an eval pair in our head.