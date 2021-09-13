Get Anker's Eufy 15C robovac for $140 after a massive 44% discount

Right now you can get an excellent robovac for nearly half off. Anker via Amazon is selling the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C for $140, down from $250—an astoundingly great price for a robot vacuum. To get the full discount, you need to clip the coupon underneath the price on the product page, and then use the checkout code eufy15CW.

We haven’t reviewed the 15C, but we did look at the 15C Max, giving it four out of five stars (the Eufy 15C Max is also $70 off right now by the way). The biggest difference between the two vacs is the suction power: 2000Pa for the Max and 1300Pa for the 15C.

The Eufy BoostIQ 15C also features Wi-Fi connectivity for smartphone control, including manual vacuuming, setting cleaning schedules, and finding your robot if the battery dies at an inauspicious time. Cleaning modes include automatic, spot and edge cleaning, or a 30-minute quick clean.

Anker says this robovac is best for hard floors to medium-pile carpets, and the battery should last up to 100 minutes of cleaning time or 40 minutes in max suction mode. The top is also equipped with scratch-proof tempered glass to keep it looking shiny.

[Today’s deal: Anker Robovac 15C for for $140 with coupon and code at Amazon.]