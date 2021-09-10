Sonos hikes prices of its most popular speakers, including the Sonos Arc and Sonos One

If you’re looking to snag a deal on one of Sonos’s pricey smart speakers, bad news: The manufacturer just announced that it will soon raise the prices of roughly half a dozen of its products, including the popular Sonos One bookshelf speaker and Arc soundbar.

Some of the price increases, which are slated to take effect on September 12, are relatively modest. The portable Sonos Roam, for example, will get a $10 price hike, boosting its price tag to $179. Meanwhile, another portable Sonos speaker, the $399 Move, won’t see a price increase at all.

That said, the Sonos Arc soundbar is about to get a whopping $100 price increase, bringing its overall price to $899. Also getting a substantial price hike are the $699 Sonos Sub and the $649 Sonos Amp, which will each go up in price by $50 come this Sunday.

Here is the complete list of Sonos products that are about to get price increases:

Besides the Sonos Move, the $99 Sonos Boost wireless adapter won’t be getting a price increase.

In a statement to TechHive, Sonos blamed the price increases (which it had mentioned during its third-quarter earnings call last month) on pandemic-related supply chain constraints that have plagued the entire tech industry.

“We are always assessing market dynamics including demand, supply chain and component costs and the competitive landscape, and making pricing decisions accordingly,” the Sonos statement said.