Save 67% on Jabra's outstanding Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds

Get yourself a pair of Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds for just $33, as long as you don't mind the color.

Contributor, TechHive |

eliteactive65t
Jabra

A fantastic pair of no-wires-whatsoever headphones are available for a ridiculously good price today. Newegg is selling the Jabra Elite Active 65t in “Copper Red” for $33. That’s $67 off the MSRP and an outstanding price for these top-notch wireless earbuds.

We reviewed the Elite Active 65t in 2018, giving them 4.5 out of 5 stars, and an Editors’ Choice Award. We called them a “true AirPod alternative,” praising the earbuds for their comfort, water resistance, and adjustable audio properties.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t features two microphones on each earpiece for better call clarity, and they have integrated motion sensors for tracking workouts. The earbuds also include one-touch access to Siri or Google Assistant, and they’re rocking Bluetooth 5 with a connection range of 33 feet. They come with an IP56 rating, which means the earbuds offer a high degree of dust and water protection. Jabra also backs this up with a two-year warranty against sweat and dust.

If you want to adjust the audio properties, download the Jabra Sound Plus app for switching things up. Overall, we thought the Elite Active 65t didn’t have a strong enough bass, but it has excellent mids and highs for a more balanced sound.

Don’t let that dissuade you though. “The Elite 65t even manage to outdo the AirPods in a number of areas,” we said in our review. Apple’s earbuds cost $119. Getting Jabra’s excellent alternative for just $33 is a stunning deal. 

[Today’s deal: Jabra Elite Active 65t in Copper Red for $33 at Newegg.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
