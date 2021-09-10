Save 67% on Jabra's outstanding Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds

A fantastic pair of no-wires-whatsoever headphones are available for a ridiculously good price today. Newegg is selling the Jabra Elite Active 65t in “Copper Red” for $33Remove non-product link. That’s $67 off the MSRP and an outstanding price for these top-notch wireless earbuds.

We reviewed the Elite Active 65t in 2018, giving them 4.5 out of 5 stars, and an Editors’ Choice Award. We called them a “true AirPod alternative,” praising the earbuds for their comfort, water resistance, and adjustable audio properties.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t features two microphones on each earpiece for better call clarity, and they have integrated motion sensors for tracking workouts. The earbuds also include one-touch access to Siri or Google Assistant, and they’re rocking Bluetooth 5 with a connection range of 33 feet. They come with an IP56 rating, which means the earbuds offer a high degree of dust and water protection. Jabra also backs this up with a two-year warranty against sweat and dust.

If you want to adjust the audio properties, download the Jabra Sound Plus app for switching things up. Overall, we thought the Elite Active 65t didn’t have a strong enough bass, but it has excellent mids and highs for a more balanced sound.

Don’t let that dissuade you though. “The Elite 65t even manage to outdo the AirPods in a number of areas,” we said in our review. Apple’s earbuds cost $119. Getting Jabra’s excellent alternative for just $33 is a stunning deal.

[Today’s deal: Jabra Elite Active 65t in Copper Red for $33 at Newegg.Remove non-product link]